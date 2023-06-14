Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Joan Gammill Alexander, Born on Feb. 3, 1927, in Fairfield (Jefferson County), Alabama, died on May 19, 2023 in Tullahoma (Coffee County).
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Frank and Allene Clark Gammill, two sisters Mary Lou Henson of Woodstock, Ga., and Winchester, and Frances Sonnenberg of Portland, Oregon, and brother, James Clark Gammill who spent most of his adult life in Paris, France, where he worked as a Children’s Psychoanalyst.
Joan is survived by her son, Marks Alexander, and his wife Laura Kelterborn Alexander, and grand-daughter Kaia Lee Alexander. They live in Decatur, Ga., where Marks is a partner in an Architectural firm in Atlanta.
She is also survived by two nephews, Karl Sonnenberg (Barbara) of Portland, Oregon, Phil Sonnenberg (Robbie) of San Antonio, Texas and one niece, Melanie Henson of Brunswick, Ga., and six grand-nieces and nephews.
When Joan was six years old her family moved to the Flat Creek community in Bedford County where she attended Elementary School. She graduated from Shelbyville Central High School where she was valedictorian of her class in 1945.
Joan received her B.S. Degree from The University of Tennessee Knoxville in 1949. She also worked in the Dean of Students Office until she graduated.
She was selected to the Mortar Board and other honors groups. She was also a member of Kappa Delta Social Sorority.
After college, she taught Home Economics at Crossville and later in Manchester Central High School.
After earning her Elementary Certificate, she taught at Robert E. Lee Elementary in Second Grade for nineteen years until her retirement in 1988. Her total years in teaching were 32.
Joan and RE Alexander met when she was teaching in Manchester, and he was employed at Arnold Center. They married in June 1958 and have resided in Tullahoma since 1962. Their son Marks was born in 1962. He attended school in Tullahoma. He also followed his parents to graduate at U.T. Knoxville.
Joan has been a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, Evans Friendship Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women’s and Church Circles, and retired teachers’ association.
After their retirement they enjoyed traveling on various tours to Europe, Asia, Africa, Hawaii, Alaska, and Mexico.
Joan has always been a positive person and passes on to others.
For the past few years, she has lived at Brookdale Assistant Living.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Luncheon immediately following at First Methodist Church of Tullahoma, Davidson Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tullahoma First United Methodist Church. 208 W Lauderdale St. Tullahoma, Tennessee, 37388.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
