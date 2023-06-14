JA Picture 4 6.jpg

Joan Gammill Alexander, Born on Feb. 3, 1927, in Fairfield (Jefferson County), Alabama, died on May 19, 2023 in Tullahoma (Coffee County).

She was preceded in death by her father and mother Frank and Allene Clark Gammill, two sisters Mary Lou Henson of Woodstock, Ga., and Winchester, and Frances Sonnenberg of Portland, Oregon, and brother, James Clark Gammill who spent most of his adult life in Paris, France, where he worked as a Children’s Psychoanalyst. 

