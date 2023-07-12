Sackleh.jpeg

Joan Louise Thomason Sackleh, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Chattanooga.

She was born in Ducktown to the late Ralph Greenlee Thomason and Bonnie Louise Martin Thomason. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred James Sackleh in 2006 and her sister Sue Anne Thomason Maloof in 2020.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.