JoAnn H. Bivins of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 84. Funeral services were held Thursday, April 22 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial following at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A native of Old Hickory, she was the daughter of the late J. B. and Mary Gatlin Huff. She was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ and enjoyed cooking, especially baking. She also enjoyed playing cards, being with her grandchildren and attending country music concerts.
Mrs. Bivins is survived by her husband, Dan H. Bivins, Jr. of Tullahoma; sons, Danny Bivins and his wife, Brenda of Manchester and Mike Bivins and his wife, Debby of Murfreesboro; brothers, James Milton Huff and Frankie Huff; sisters, Barbara Collins and Faye Primrose and her husband, F. W.; grandchildren, Jeremy Bivins and his wife, Aurore, Brittany Bivins, Kinsey Johnson and her husband, Bryan, Madison Newman and her husband, David and Michael Bivins; great grandchildren, Everleigh and Wells Johnson and one on the way and numerous nieces and nephews..
Tullahoma News – April 25, 2021