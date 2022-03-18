Joann Hyde Rayfield, 88, died March 15, 2022, following a non-COVID extended illness at Morning Pointe in Tullahoma.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Gene Rayfield; parents, Rudolph Martin and Sarah Emma Luker Hyde; brothers, Elzo, Preston, Frank, LeRoy, Rudolph, Jr., Robert, Calvin, and Alvin Hyde; sister, Peggy Hyde; daughter, Vickie Jo Rayfield; and son-in-law, Lennon Lott.
Joann was born Feb. 5, 1934, the sixth child out of 11 children in Henryville, Tennessee, and grew up in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. She was known for her skill on the high school basketball court. In the fall of 1953, she eloped with her high school sweetheart, Gene Rayfield. They moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee in 1956 and remained there until her death.
She is survived by one brother, Melvin (Janet); her children, Lynn Robinson Lott, Terry (Dian) Rayfield, and Molly Rayfield; grandchildren, Jessica (Ben) Roberts, Ryan (Candace) Lott, Alex (Chelsea) Lott, Natalie Rayfield, Jill Rayfield, Katie (Matt) Edwards, and Hunter Peek; ten great-grandchildren; and a granddog, Teddy.
Arrangements are being handled by Tullahoma Funeral Home, 401 Westside Drive, Tullahoma, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Joann’s name to FUMC Henry Center Clothes Closet Shelving Fund, c/o First United Methodist Church, 208 W. Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Tullahoma News – March 20, 2022