Joanne F. Garner, 81, of Cowan, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 31, 1941, to the late John and Josephine VanKampen. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Dan Sargent officiating. Interment will follow at O’Dear Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

