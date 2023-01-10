Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Joanne F. Garner, 81, of Cowan, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 31, 1941, to the late John and Josephine VanKampen. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Dan Sargent officiating. Interment will follow at O’Dear Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 11, 2023
