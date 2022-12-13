Joanne Halcomb

Joanne Halcomb

One of six children of John and Katherine (Kaiser) Kane, she was born in Lackawanna, N.Y., on Aug. 4, 1947.  She is survived by her twin sister, Jeannie, and brothers Jack, Tony, and Pat, as well as her husband of almost 52 years, Monty, son Jake, and daughter Erin. 

Joanne was a member of two honor societies and recipient of a prestigious Walter Reed Army Institute scholarship, which included graduating at the top of her class with a BS in nursing from the University of Maryland.  She began her almost 50-yr nursing career in 1970 at the U.S. Army’s 24th Evacuation Hospital’s ICU in Long Binh, South Vietnam.  While treating one of many critically injured military and civilian patients, she met her future husband when a patient recovering from a heart injury asked to meet the helicopter pilot who had rescued him. Monty was the Medevac pilot, Joanne was the nurse, and there began the inseparable connection that kept the nurse and pilot together for the rest of her life.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.