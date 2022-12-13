Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
One of six children of John and Katherine (Kaiser) Kane, she was born in Lackawanna, N.Y., on Aug. 4, 1947. She is survived by her twin sister, Jeannie, and brothers Jack, Tony, and Pat, as well as her husband of almost 52 years, Monty, son Jake, and daughter Erin.
Joanne was a member of two honor societies and recipient of a prestigious Walter Reed Army Institute scholarship, which included graduating at the top of her class with a BS in nursing from the University of Maryland. She began her almost 50-yr nursing career in 1970 at the U.S. Army’s 24th Evacuation Hospital’s ICU in Long Binh, South Vietnam. While treating one of many critically injured military and civilian patients, she met her future husband when a patient recovering from a heart injury asked to meet the helicopter pilot who had rescued him. Monty was the Medevac pilot, Joanne was the nurse, and there began the inseparable connection that kept the nurse and pilot together for the rest of her life.
Joanne was an adventurer, outstanding nurse, adoring mother, and great friend to all who knew her. She left others better off for just knowing her. After a long, intense night shift, she still would read stories to Erin and Jake before they caught the bus to school. Her passions ranged from birdwatching to Broadway musicals to reading Nobel-ranked literature to world travel. She refinished antique furniture, knitted mittens, rode horses, fly-fished, and visited mountain gorillas in Africa and her ancestral homestead in Ireland. She was a life-long student, teacher, and volunteer.
Joanne loved helping others. She was an active member of Horse Play, a program for challenged children, member of the Tullahoma Day Care Center’s Board and volunteer worker, a representative to the National Wildlife Federation and Volunteer of the Year with the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, and active in every church she was a member of as they moved around the country. Even as she was fatigued by her battle with cancer, she helped Trinity Lutheran Church’s quilters sew and send hundreds of quilts to Ukrainian and other refugees around the world.
She touched a great many lives, and, for those who knew her, we are very grateful to have witnessed a life so full of caring, beautiful, selfless acts. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma on December 17, 2022, with a short service and reception to follow. The family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma Day Care Center, in lieu of flowers.
