Joanne Yarbrough Whittington, 65, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. She was born in Winchester on Jan. 13, 1957 to the late Wilburn Dudley Yarbrough and Barbara Dimple Yarbrough Tipps. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Ray Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 19, 2022