Joe Davis Walker of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 82.
Mr. Walker was born in Lynchburg to the late Charlie O. and Mary Dixie Edde Walker. He served his country in the United States Army during Desert Storm and also worked as a Highway Marking Supervisor with TDOT. Mr. Walker was also a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Rex. D. Walker.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, Faye Walker; two daughters, Denita Walker Kraus and her fiancé Ray Turley and Nina Faith Carswell; one sister, Charlene Gore; grandchildren, Kara Kraus, Lucas Kraus and his wife Holly, and Nikki Walker Pitts and her husband Kyle; and great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Khloe, Sydney, Ayden, Damarius, Harper and Cooper.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 11 in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Fields officiating. Burial followed at Lynchburg City Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wesley Heights United Methodist Church, 2101 East Lincoln Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 13, 2021