Joe Gibbons, 83, of Manchester passed away at his home on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after an extended illness. Mr. Joe was born on July 17, 1937, in Livingston.

Coffee County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 28, 2021

