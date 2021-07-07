Joe Gordon Millsaps, 90, of Moore County, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at his residence. A native of Moore County, he was born on Aug. 29, 1930 to the late Henry Record and Edna Irene (Cunningham) Millsaps. Joe married his wife of 63 years, Ann Rozar Millsaps, on March 1, 1958. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 8 at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Dr. Darryl Crouch officiating. Interment will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery with military honors bestowed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lynchburg City Cemetery Fund, 217 Main Street, Lynchburg, TN 37352, 931-759-5544.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 7, 2021