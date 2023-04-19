Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Joe Larry West, 73, of Belvidere, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in the Beechgrove (Hoodoo) Community in Coffee County on February 10, 1950 to the late Buford and Lerah Reed. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 19, 2023
