Joe Neil Loggins, 79, passed away July 3, 2020 in Nashville.
Mr. Loggins retired as General Manager of the Tullahoma Utilities Board in 2006 after over 20 years of service. He previously had spent 15 years at AEDC lastly as supervisor of Electrical Design for Pan Am World Services. He held a Master of Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was an active member of Wesley Heights UMC and loved serving his church. He enjoyed woodworking and had spent much of his time researching and restoring property in Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee and promoting the preservation of the area’s history.
He is preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Neil Loggins, two half-brothers, Daniel Loggins and Paul Loggins, and his parents, John Boyd and Ruby Odell Loggins.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca Sue Loggins; daughter, Lucretia Campbell (Sandy) of New Johnsonville; brothers John Thornton Loggins (Ann) of Metairie, La., and Robert Dewey Loggins (Peggy) of Franklin, and sister Mary Katherine Dunlap (Steve). He leaves behind five grandchildren: Brittney Loggins, Ashton Loggins, Shannon Loggins, Megan Hutcherson, and Matthew Campbell; and three great-grandchildren: Landon, Vylette, and Ezra Ponder.
A private graveside service will be held at Mr. Zion Cemetery near Cumberland Furnace. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please make memorial donations to Wesley Heights United Methodist Church General Memorial Fund or to Mt. TOP (information @ www.mountain-top.org).
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 12, 2020