Cobb pic.png

Joe William Cobb

Joe William Cobb, 81, of Wartrace, Bedford County passed away into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 13, 2022. He was born to Claude Thomas Cobb and Lura Elminia Tant on Sept. 13, 1941 in Dickson. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings; Johnny L. Cobb, Bobby T. Cobb, Jack L. Cobb, Ruby J. Woosley, David A. Tant Jr., Nellie Faye Hamblin.

He leaves behind five siblings; Claude T. Cobb Jr., Betty E. Naylor, Margaret S. Gresham, Linda A. King-Smith, and Larry M. Tant. He was also the beloved father of his adopted grandchildren, Kameron Nichole Cobb, Damien Elliott Byford, Adriana Marie Byford, and Nathan William Cobb, to whom they called “Papa”. “

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.