Joe William Cobb, 81, of Wartrace, Bedford County passed away into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 13, 2022. He was born to Claude Thomas Cobb and Lura Elminia Tant on Sept. 13, 1941 in Dickson. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings; Johnny L. Cobb, Bobby T. Cobb, Jack L. Cobb, Ruby J. Woosley, David A. Tant Jr., Nellie Faye Hamblin.
He leaves behind five siblings; Claude T. Cobb Jr., Betty E. Naylor, Margaret S. Gresham, Linda A. King-Smith, and Larry M. Tant. He was also the beloved father of his adopted grandchildren, Kameron Nichole Cobb, Damien Elliott Byford, Adriana Marie Byford, and Nathan William Cobb, to whom they called “Papa”. “
“Papa Joe” was an avid fan of TV Westerns, and football. He was a heavy equipment operator at CFC in Tullahoma for many years. He is noted for his sense of humor and for always saying “I’m the bull of the woods” as well as “you ask for the bull – you get the horns”. Rest easy Pops, you will be remembered.
Mr. Cobb’s wishes were to be cremated, no services will be held and the family requests no flowers please. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Love-Cantrell Funeral Home to assist with expenses (100 East Church St., Smithville, TN 37166).
Love-Cantrell Funeral Home of Smithville is in charge of arrangements.
