Joel Lawrence Wells, 79, of Winchester departed this life on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his residence, losing a brief battle with cancer, with his loving family at his side.  Mr. Wells was born in Winchester, Tenn., on May 24, 1944, to the late Sherman Wells and Annie Estell Lewis Wells.  He was a member of the End Time Mission Church in Estill Springs.  Mr. Wells was employed at several different companies during his working years.  He was employed for approximately 20 years as an auto mechanic with Highland Tire and Brake.  He was last employed with Worth Bat in Tullahoma until his retirement.  He loved to fish and hunt when he was younger and able.  His favorite hobby was doing woodcarving, he would spend hours on his carvings.  He will be remembered as hardworking "hard headed" and tough.  He was raised "old school".  He was a loving and supportive father and grandfather that will be greatly missed.

Mr. Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife of approximately 50 years and mother of his children, Mary Katherine Wells, his 2nd wife, Mamie Sue Wells, and sister Linda Wells.

