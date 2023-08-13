Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Joel Lawrence Wells, 79, of Winchester departed this life on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his residence, losing a brief battle with cancer, with his loving family at his side. Mr. Wells was born in Winchester, Tenn., on May 24, 1944, to the late Sherman Wells and Annie Estell Lewis Wells. He was a member of the End Time Mission Church in Estill Springs. Mr. Wells was employed at several different companies during his working years. He was employed for approximately 20 years as an auto mechanic with Highland Tire and Brake. He was last employed with Worth Bat in Tullahoma until his retirement. He loved to fish and hunt when he was younger and able. His favorite hobby was doing woodcarving, he would spend hours on his carvings. He will be remembered as hardworking "hard headed" and tough. He was raised "old school". He was a loving and supportive father and grandfather that will be greatly missed.
Mr. Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife of approximately 50 years and mother of his children, Mary Katherine Wells, his 2nd wife, Mamie Sue Wells, and sister Linda Wells.
He is survived by his four sons; Jeff Wells, Randall Wells and wife, Chasity all of Tullahoma, Jerry Wells and Jason Wells both of Winchester, Sister, Elizabeth Chamblee and husband Freddie of Winchester, Brother, E.J. Wells and wife, Donna of Winchester. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Wells was held August 11 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Johnny Turner, officiating. Interment followed in the Gault Cemetery in Estill Springs where he was laid to rest beside his beloved wives. Family and friends served as pallbearers.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 13, 2023
