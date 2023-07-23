Joey Kemp Photo.jpeg

Joey Neal Kemp, 90, passed away after a brief illness on July 18, 2023 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a resident of Johnson City, TN. Joey was born in Smith County, TN to the late Ocia Knight Kemp and Gene Kemp on January 3, 1933.

In addition to his parents, Joey was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ann Kemp Litchford.

