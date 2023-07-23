Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Joey Neal Kemp, 90, passed away after a brief illness on July 18, 2023 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a resident of Johnson City, TN. Joey was born in Smith County, TN to the late Ocia Knight Kemp and Gene Kemp on January 3, 1933.
In addition to his parents, Joey was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ann Kemp Litchford.
Joey graduated from Smith County High School in 1951. During his senior year, Vanderbilt University School of Engineering recruited him to join their program. At the end of his second year at Vanderbilt, Joey was drafted into the US Army. After his stint in the Army, Joey returned to Vanderbilt University and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree. It was during his first year at Vanderbilt that Joey started dating his sweetheart, Rubye Massey. They had attended all four years of high school together but never dated until he started college. Joey and Rubye married in December 1953 and were together 69 years before his passing. Upon graduation, Joey was employed by Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma, as a test engineer, testing models of Air Force aircraft, Space Program rockets and capsules in the world’s largest wind tunnel. Joey retired in 1994 with 38 years of service. Joey had many hobbies and interests. He became an amateur radio operator, enjoyed playing golf, and rebuilt several motorcycles. He became interested in sport aviation and by 1971 had obtained single engine private and commercial licenses with instrument ratings and was later licensed to do maintenance and inspections of aircraft. He bought his first airplane, a Swift, in 1972. Joey remained interested in flying, rebuilding and doing mechanical upgrades on these planes and over the years owned six different Globe/Temco Swifts. At age 70 he became interested in flying helicopters and started taking lessons and eventually logged enough hours to solo. Joey and Rubye moved in 2012 to Johnson City to be near family. His daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were living there and he enjoyed time spent with them. He always maintained his interest in aviation and in later years returned to his interest in building and flying model planes and helicopters.
Joey is survived by his wife, Rubye Massey Kemp, and daughter Lori Kemp Lewis and son-in-law Dr. Samuel V. Lewis; grandchildren Jennifer Lewis, Celia (Mattie) McGhee and Samuel (Brittany) Lewis; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Elliott, Juniper, Jack, Asa and Willow; and niece Ann Litchford Smith and nephew Hal Litchford.
A graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Monday, July 24 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ken Lytton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CLL Global Research Foundation or Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Kemp family. (423) 610-7171.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.