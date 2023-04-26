Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
John Alexander Anderson Jr. of Tullahoma was born on Jan.19, 1932, in Limestone County near Athens, Alabama to John A. Anderson Sr. and Beatrice Barber Anderson. He died April 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving and grateful family after a recent illness.
John was raised on a farm in rural north Alabama and assumed responsibility of the day-to-day farm management at the age of 12 as his father was away with his bridge construction company. John attended college at the University of North Alabama in Florence. Having had a love of flying since his youth, he soon joined the United States Air Force. He attended Aviation Cadet School and graduated number one in his class in 1954. Immediately upon graduation, he married the love of his life, Freida Harrison of Athens, Alabama. They shared his wonderful Air Force career and were stationed at bases from Texas to Spain, Florida to Maine, and Montana to Colorado. In 1969-1970 Col. Anderson served in the Vietnam Theater logging 417 combat missions in the A-37, winning 11 Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross, and a nomination for the Silver Star. John and Freida had two children whom they dearly love, John III, and Susan. After 23 years of service to the USAF, John retired in Tullahoma as a full colonel. John and Freida loved to travel and to play bridge with friends. They also enjoyed gardening, and helping with church ministries, especially with youth.
John is preceded in death by his father and mother, two sisters and three brothers, and his daughter Susan. He is survived by Freida, his wife of 69 years, son Dr. John A. Anderson III (Sandy), twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation is Friday April 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Funeral service is Saturday, April 29 at 1pm at Tullahoma Funeral Home with graveside ceremony at Rose Hill Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International. www.gideons.org/donate.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.