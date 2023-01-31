DeLong.jpg

John Calvin De Long

John Calvin De Long, 74, of Estill Springs passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home Friday Jan. 27 due to complications of cancer.

He was born May 11th, 1948 the eldest of twin boys to Harold and Sylvia De Long. He grew up in Mather, WI. He graduated from Tomah High School, class of 1966. He worked on his family’s cranberry marsh both during high school and after. He entered into military service in 1969 when he joined the Air Force. He married the love of his life, Gloria Kozlowski (City Point, WI), in 1970.

To plant a tree in memory of John De Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.