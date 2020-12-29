John E. Ainley, 85, of Tullahoma passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center from COVID complications.
John was born in Kewanee, Ill., on March 2, 1935 to the late Albert and Hazel Ainley. He was a member of the Church of Nazarene for over 60 years. He faithfully served the Lord during his lifetime. John was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He retired from John Deere in Moline, Ill., after 32 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Ainley; son Mark Ainley; infant daughter, LaShawn Ainley; three brothers, Richard Ainley, Jerry Ainley, Al Ainley; three sisters, Carlene Furguson, Faith Sweringin, and Beverly Marbut.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Stout Ainley of Tullahoma; two daughters, Cindy (Scott) Authier of Aurora, Colo., and Danielle (Todd) Wallarab of Colona, Ill; sister, Jewell Sutherland of Wyante, Ill., and step-son, Jack Stout of Sterling, Ill.
No services are scheduled at this time due to COVID restrictions. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ainley Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 30, 2020