John Earl Flath, of Wartrace, passed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro at the age of 75.
Mr. Flath was born in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Clarence and Mae Ogg Flath. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Flath then went on to work as a Math Professor at Motlow State Community College and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Flath; two daughters, Julie Flath and her fiancé Jason Kreider and Jennifer Flath and her fiancé John Craig; one granddaughter, Savannah Ruth Craig; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Hayden, and Ariel.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Revs. Alex Hoffner and Stephen Yates officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Trinity Lutheran Church, 705 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 31, 2021