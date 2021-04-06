John Ervin “J.E.” Rainey, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Fayetteville on March 10, 1938 to the late Crawford and Maggie (Pitts) Rainey. Before his retirement, he had been employed by Jack Daniels Distillery. In his spare time, J.E. enjoyed fishing, playing cornhole, and watching basketball, especially Gonzaga. J.E. was an avid fan and supporter of all Moore County High School athletics, and he never missed sporting events his grandchildren were participating in. He was a devoted member of Break Free Worship Center. In addition to his parents, J.E. was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Crosslin; son-in-law, Avery Crosslin; mother and father-in-law, Jessie and Frances Cunningham; brothers-in-law, Charles Cunningham, James Cunningham, Clarence Baker, and Malcolm Cunningham; and sisters-in-law, Jean Cunningham and Elinor Cunningham.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Sarah Louise Rainey of Lynchburg; son, Mike (Sherry) Rainey of Lynchburg; daughter, Joy (Brent) Perry of Estill Springs; brother, Eugene (Erma) Rainey of Tullahoma; sisters, Bertha Baker of Lynchburg, Betty (James) Hall of Manchester, and Linda (Alex) Dye of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Meagan (Zach) Smith, Sara (Bryce) Leathers, Kelsie (Todd) Qualls, Rebecca Perry (Tyler Strope), Mika Rainey (Jay Phillips), and Hunter Perry (Jadyn Robinson), great-grandchildren, Alyssa Qualls, Avah Smith, Addison Leathers, and Kaylee Qualls; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Beech Hill Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-45552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – April 7, 2021