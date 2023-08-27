Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
John Francis Mitchell of Tullahoma passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital at the age of 80. Mr. Mitchell was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Lester Franck Mitchell and Eileen Power Mitchell. During his life he worked as a custom boat builder at Morgan Yachts and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Winchester. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Andy Mitchell; and one sister, Pat Warner. He is survived by his two daughters, Susan and Jane Mitchell; two sons, Tom Mitchell (Rebecca), and Joseph Mitchell; one brother, Jim Mitchell; seven grandchildren, Halloryn, Suzanna, Samantha, Dru, Jake, Jovie, and Ainsley; and six great-grandchildren, Brody, Graham, Aria, Madisun, Charlotte, and Kai. No local services are planned at this time and Mr. Mitchell’s cremains will be buried at the Corinth Church Cemetery in Fort Meade, Florida.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 27, 2023
