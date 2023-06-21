John M. Rampy, 86, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, June 15th at STRHS in Sewanee.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1936, in Woodland, Alabama to the late Lewis and Gurtha (Johnson) Rampy. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at Watson Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation will also be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Winchester First United Methodist Church with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. Internment immediately after memorial service at Watson Cemetery.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.