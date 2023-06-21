Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
John M. Rampy, 86, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, June 15th at STRHS in Sewanee.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1936, in Woodland, Alabama to the late Lewis and Gurtha (Johnson) Rampy. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at Watson Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation will also be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Winchester First United Methodist Church with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. Internment immediately after memorial service at Watson Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will include people important to John; Roy Garner, Van Gunter, Allen Butler, Joe Will McGuire, Ronald Brown, and Mike Lyles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Winchester First United Methodist Church Building Fund, the Franklin County Library, or the Good Samaritan Ministries of Franklin County.
Watson Funeral Home & Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
