John Michael Kelly, 58, of Tullahoma passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Born Dec. 13, 1963, to the late Paul and Kathleen Kelly, Sr., in Washington D.C., John devoted his life to being a loving son, brother and father. A kindhearted and compassionate man that would go out of his wat to help others, John loved “tinkering” with cars, riding motorcycles and fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan, with Dale Earnhardt, Sr. being his all-time favorite driver. John was very skillful and could fix almost anything. He will surely be missed by his loving family and friends.
Other than his parents, preceding him in death is one brother, Paul Kelly, Jr.; and one sister-in-law, Debbie Kelly.
Survivors include one daughter, Lindsay (Chuck Shrum) McKinney; one brother, Kevin (Karen Van-Es) Kelly; two sisters, Colleen (William “Bill”) Fraley and Kathleen "Kathy" Kelly; one granddaughter, Peyton McKinney and a host of special nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a later date.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 1, 2022