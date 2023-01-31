Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
John N. Coile, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, departed his life at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Jan. 24, 2023, to be with his heavenly Father.
His wife of 62 years, Claudine Coile, daughter Nancee Coile Jones (Ernie), granddaughter Natalie S. Collins, and grandson Kevin A. Collins all of Tullahoma, and two sweet dogs Bella and Louie will miss his love of family, his competitive spirit, his love of farm life, and his Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Joan K. Coile.
The University of Tennessee sports and the Atlanta Braves baseball lost an enthusiastic supporter. He enjoyed discussing their wins and losses with Nancee, Kevin, and Natalie and friends Jimmy Watson and Floyd Corley. His competitive spirit was evident in his reactions to missed foul shots on the basketball courts, missed field goals on the football fields, and the pride he expressed when his Braves won the World Series.
John was born in Jefferson City, Tennessee on Aug. 21, 1933, to John A. and Helen E. Coile. He was the last living member of his immediate family. He lived on the family farm until graduating with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1956. After graduating he was employed at Arnold Engineering Development Center, Tullahoma in the design division until his retirement to his farm on Shipman Creek Road, Wartrace. He was happy there with his family, dogs, farm equipment, visiting with neighbor, John Clowers and eating catfish at nearby Granny Fishes Restaurant.
A memorial service with Dr. Stephen Yates presiding is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. with visitation proceeding the service at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served immediately after the memorial service. The location for the celebration of John N. Coile’s life will be at the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary in Tullahoma where John was a member for 64 years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Care Ministry/Attic Outlet. Donations may be made online at Bit.ly/commcarepaypal or mailed to 302 West Hogan Street Tullahoma, TN 37388.
