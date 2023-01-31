John N. Coile, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, departed his life at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Jan. 24, 2023, to be with his heavenly Father.

His wife of 62 years, Claudine Coile, daughter Nancee Coile Jones (Ernie), granddaughter Natalie S. Collins, and grandson Kevin A. Collins all of Tullahoma, and two sweet dogs Bella and Louie will miss his love of family, his competitive spirit, his love of farm life, and his Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Joan K. Coile.

