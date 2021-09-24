John Newbern Brice, Jr. age, 91, of Estill Springs, was born in Inwood, New York on Nov. 19, 1929, the son of the late John and Henrietta Brice. He passed from this life on Sept. 21, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, John Brice III; two brothers, Bobby Brice and Albert Brice; one sister, Henrietta Dagistino; two grandchildren, Tommy and Ashley. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret Brice; two daughters, Margaret Ann Brice (Paul Strickland) and Martha Ashikis; one brother, George Brice (Libby); one sister, Elmira Peterson; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Nichole, John (Anastasia), and Devon; five great grandchildren, Haley, Zoe, Riley, Declan, and Katina; one daughter in law, Casta Brice.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, Sept. 24 at Tullahoma Funeral Home.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 26, 2021