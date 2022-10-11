John R. Manis Sr.

John R. Manis Sr. of Tullahoma passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 86.

Services are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the service time.

