John Ray Thompson, 59, of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Johnson City.
John was born on May 28, 1961 in Chicago Heights, Ill., to Howard Junior Thompson, and the late Peggy June Hunt Wimbley. He was employed for over 10 years as a truck driver, and in his free time he could be found, fishing, camping, doing woodworking, or working on cars. John was a very outgoing person and loved his family dearly. He always made a point to tell everyone that he loved them and was praying for them. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Ray Thompson; brothers, Raydean Rackley, Danny Lee Thompson; stepbrother, David Wimbley; maternal grandparents, Carl and Willie Mae Hunt; paternal grandparents, Sam and Jennie Mae Thompson; stepfather, J.D. Wimbley; and step mother, Patricia Thompson.
He is survived by, his daughter, Brandy Thompson of Shelbyville; father, Howard Thompson of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Adrian Thompson, Adrianna Thompson, Cayden Thompson, Iziaih Thompson, Damien Thompson; siblings, Karen (Oscar) Floyd of Manchester, Wayne (Teresa) Thompson of Tullahoma; Tammy Miller, Micky Miller, Chad Taylor; nieces, Kimberly, Tonya, Jennifer, Traci, Chelsea, Amber, Monica; nephews, Jeremy, Cody, Collin, Brandon; and many great nieces and great nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time. Visitation was held Sept. 12.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 16, 2020