John Robert Doolittle, Sr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, Dec. 21 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 87.
Mr. Doolittle was born in Hobart, Indiana to the late Wade and Mable Walters Doolittle. During his formative years, “Johnny” was raised on a farm in Lowell, Indiana. He is a 1951 graduate of Lowell High School where he excelled in football, baseball, basketball, and track throughout his years in high school and he was also named Mr. LHS his senior year.
After graduating from Lowell High School in 1951, he moved away and joined the United States Air Force (USAF) where he served his country during the Korean Conflict, as well during the Vietnam Era retiring from the USAF in 1972. Mr. Doolittle graduated from the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida in 1972 with a B.S. degree in Economics. He then went on to serve as the President of the Bay Gulf Federal Credit Union in Tampa, Florida.
After retiring, he and his wife Christine moved to Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Joseph Ryan Doolittle; and three sisters, Jean Granzow, Betty Ottengheime, and Barbara Clifford.
Mr. Doolittle is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Christine (Fanning) Doolittle (a 1950 graduate of Lowell High School); one daughter, Sandra Atwell; two sons, John Doolittle II (Marcy) and Thomas Doolittle (Kimberly); one sister, Joyce Ritchie; one brother, Jay Doolittle (Donna); seven grandchildren, Tina, Tricia, John III (Carrie), Thomas II, Lindsey, Robert, Courtney; and three great-grandchildren, Cambryn, Logan and Olivia Kate.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the First Assembly of God, 1105 West Lincoln Street, Tullahoma from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Ron Forrester officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Joey’s Toy Box, 90F Glenda Trace No. 429, Newnan, Georgia 30265.
Online guest book for condolences is at www.kilgorefuneralhometullahoma.com/obituary/john-doolittle.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 27, 2021