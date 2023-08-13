Davis obit.jpg

Mr. John S. Davis, 75, passed this life Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital after a lengthy stay and complications after a surgical procedure. John was a Tullahoma resident for all his adult life. His work history included Norman Lewis Autos, the Coffee County Communications Center and Batesville Casket Company. He retired from Batesville Casket Company after serving 33 years.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Effie (Thompson) Davis, his first wife Earlene (Goshorn) Davis, his brothers Paul and Lyndell Goines and a sister, Betty Goines Tucker.

