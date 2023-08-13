Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mr. John S. Davis, 75, passed this life Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital after a lengthy stay and complications after a surgical procedure. John was a Tullahoma resident for all his adult life. His work history included Norman Lewis Autos, the Coffee County Communications Center and Batesville Casket Company. He retired from Batesville Casket Company after serving 33 years.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Effie (Thompson) Davis, his first wife Earlene (Goshorn) Davis, his brothers Paul and Lyndell Goines and a sister, Betty Goines Tucker.
Survivors include a loving brother, A.L. Davis, and two loving sisters, Peggy Sawyer and Deborah Haley, and a host of nieces and nephews. Also surviving John is his current wife of 16 years, Shirley (Carson, Yarbrough) Davis. John will be deeply missed by his step family, Bridget, Jim, Cheryl and granddaughter, Julia. Julia was the love of his life. Julia loved her “Papa” and helped to keep him young.
John’s interest included traveling, especially cruising, watching football, working in the garden, and playing with his little fur baby “Little Bit.” He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. Anyone who know John knows he did it his way.
Final arrangements are being prepared by the Smith Family Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Many heartfelt thanks go to the Smith family.
No services are planned at this time.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 13, 2023
