John Thomas Bell went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 30, surrounded by his family.
John was born June 22, 1935 in Tullahoma to Barney and Johnnie (Ferrell) Bell.
He was a graduate of Tullahoma High School, class of 1953. After graduation, John served in the United States Air Force for four years. Following his service to our country, John's entire working career was with Coca Cola until retirement.
John married Myra Ann (Robertson) in Tullahoma, who preceded him in death in 2013.
Surviving John are daughter, Diane Foster, son, Richard (Sarah) Bell, son, Brent (Laura) Bell; six grandchildren, Jessica (Keith) Malatesta, Brooke Foster, Zach Foster, Hannah Bell, Braden Bell, and Nora Bell; two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Sutton Malatesta.
John was preceded in death by daughter, Joan Bell
A graveside service for John was held Friday, Feb. 5 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, S.C. 29609. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of John and Myra Bell. Condolences can be made to John's family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com.
Mackey Woodlawn Park Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 7, 2021