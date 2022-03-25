Funeral services for John Thomas Farris, 79, of Estill Springs will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 26 at Tullahoma Funeral Home, with Byron Lawrence officiating. Burial to follow in Pennington Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Farris passed from this life on Monday March 21, 2022, at his residence.

John was born on June 10, 1942, in Franklin County to the late Clarence and Alice Farris. John retired from Batesville Casket Company after 26 years with them. He was a member of New Center Grove Church of Christ. He enjoyed tractor pulling, hunting, fishing, and just keeping himself busy working on various things in his garage.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Farris; one son, Jeremy Tankersley (Cristy); one daughter, Amanda Farris; one brother, James Farris; three sisters, Carol Morehead, Ellen Buckner, and Mary Vandermark.

Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 27, 2022

To send flowers to the family of John Farris, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 26
Visitation
Saturday, March 26, 2022
11:00AM-2:00PM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 26
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 26, 2022
2:00PM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.