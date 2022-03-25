Funeral services for John Thomas Farris, 79, of Estill Springs will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 26 at Tullahoma Funeral Home, with Byron Lawrence officiating. Burial to follow in Pennington Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Farris passed from this life on Monday March 21, 2022, at his residence.
John was born on June 10, 1942, in Franklin County to the late Clarence and Alice Farris. John retired from Batesville Casket Company after 26 years with them. He was a member of New Center Grove Church of Christ. He enjoyed tractor pulling, hunting, fishing, and just keeping himself busy working on various things in his garage.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Farris; one son, Jeremy Tankersley (Cristy); one daughter, Amanda Farris; one brother, James Farris; three sisters, Carol Morehead, Ellen Buckner, and Mary Vandermark.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 27, 2022