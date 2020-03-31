John Virgil Hodges, 86, of Tullahoma, passed away Monday March 30, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center.
John was a loving husband and always made his family a priority. He enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling with his family. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
John was preceded in death by his Parents Haskell and Lena Hodges; brothers George Hodges and Floyd Hodges; sisters Jean Lee, Joan Hodges, Judy Hodges, Ruth Minor and Della Cozine.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 Years Sandy Hodges; three children Patty Hutton, Connie (Greg) Maples and Robert Mogensen; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers Lloyd (Louise) Hodges and James Robert (Nancy) Hodges; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services scheduled at this time.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve The Hodges Family
Tullahoma News – April 1, 2020