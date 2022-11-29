Lancaster.PNG

Johnny Dwayne Lancaster

Johnny Dwayne Lancaster, 59, of Tullahoma passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital.

Johnny was born in Winchester on Jan. 4, 1963, to the late Kenneth and Irene Lancaster. An outdoorsman, who had a passion for fishing. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being with his friends. Johnny had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He will be greatly missed by all this loving family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Lancaster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.