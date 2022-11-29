Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Johnny Dwayne Lancaster, 59, of Tullahoma passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital.
Johnny was born in Winchester on Jan. 4, 1963, to the late Kenneth and Irene Lancaster. An outdoorsman, who had a passion for fishing. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being with his friends. Johnny had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He will be greatly missed by all this loving family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by, three brothers, Kenneth Lancaster, Jr., Michael Lancaster, and James Lancaster; four sisters, Shirley Lancaster, Betty Jo Keller, Rita Kesey, and Jeanette Fletcher. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Maray and Joyce Peeples; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lancaster family.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.