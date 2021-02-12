Johnny Mack Rigsby, 67, of Huntland passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Lincoln Medical Center. He was born Aug. 9, 1953 in Madison County, Alabama to the late Roy and Annie Mae Rigsby. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at Huntland Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Huntland Pentecostal Church with Pastor Mitchell Gardner officiating.  Burial will be at Moore Memorial Cemetery with Jimmy Rigsby Jr., Brandon Hardgrave, Michael Lynn Shook, Tom Gardner, Jeff Boyett, Michael Gardner, Toney Gray and Blake Ellis serving as pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 14, 2021

