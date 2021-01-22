Jonah D. Stephens was an army veteran, formerly of Winchester. He passed away at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Neb., of COVID-19.
He was laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne, Neb., with private services. He is the son of the late John Russell and Alma Stephens of Winchester born Dec. 3, 1944 and passed away Oct. 14, 2020.
Jonah is survived by his wife, Carol Marsh Stephens of Nebraska. He is also survived by former spouse, Lamayda Elias Stephens, formerly of El Paso, Texas, and two sons, John and Becky Stephens of Hinton, Iowa, and Joe and Pam Stephens of Sioux City, Iowa; sisters, Rosie Swift of Munfordville, Ky., and Ronald and Annie Bultena of Tullahoma, Dasie Yenson of Howell, Mich.; and Nancy Richardson of Morgantown, Ky., Alice Stephens of Winchester and Cecelia Wallace Stephens, spouse of John R. Stephens; twin brother, Joseph D. and Phyllis Hickman Stephens of Dyersburg.
Jonah was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Marshall, Elsie Stephens, AKA Stevens; brothers, David Stephens of Winchester and John R. Stephens of Darlington, S.C.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 24, 2021