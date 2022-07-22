Jonathan "Buddy" Smith pic

Jonathan "Buddy" Smith

Jonathan “Buddy” Smith, 18, of Tullahoma, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Born in Winchester on February 17, 2004, Buddy devoted his life to being a loving son, grandson and friend. A kind, caring and generous, recent high school graduate, Buddy loved his family, friends and animals dearly. He had recently taught himself to play guitar and sing, but unfortunately only got to perform for his family just once. Buddy was an avid Star Wars Fan who loved watching the movies. He collected anything that was Star Wars and swords. In his spare time, he enjoyed painting action figures, model cars and working with Legos. Buddy loved playing video games and looked forward to his weekly “game night” with his friends. He also enjoyed attending the Renaissance Fair annually in Lebanon, Tennessee. Buddy will surely leave behind beloved family and friends that will miss him dearly.

