Jonathan “Buddy” Smith, 18, of Tullahoma, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Born in Winchester on February 17, 2004, Buddy devoted his life to being a loving son, grandson and friend. A kind, caring and generous, recent high school graduate, Buddy loved his family, friends and animals dearly. He had recently taught himself to play guitar and sing, but unfortunately only got to perform for his family just once. Buddy was an avid Star Wars Fan who loved watching the movies. He collected anything that was Star Wars and swords. In his spare time, he enjoyed painting action figures, model cars and working with Legos. Buddy loved playing video games and looked forward to his weekly “game night” with his friends. He also enjoyed attending the Renaissance Fair annually in Lebanon, Tennessee. Buddy will surely leave behind beloved family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Preceding him in death are his maternal great grandparents, Warren and Joyce Stills and Thomas “T.N.” and Ethelyn Osborne; and paternal great grandparents, Dorothy Nease and Paul Thomas Smith.
Survivors include his parents, Jonathan “T.J.” and Amanda Smith; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Bettie Stills; paternal grandparents, Ricky and Pam Tawwater; paternal great grandmother, Betty Nelms; special aunts and uncles, Louise Bryant, Heather Brown, Jeanette Williams, Shane and Heather Ballance and Lance and Sunshine Tawwater; special friends, Hayden Master, Heath Master and Carter Tawwater; two beloved cats, Panthor and Mr. Cuddlesworth; and beloved dog, Spock.
Funeral services will be held at Tullahoma Funeral Home, were held July 22, with Pastor Tony Smith officiating. Interment followed at Bethany Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 24, 2022
