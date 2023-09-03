Smith .jpg

Jonathan Mark Smith, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 60.

Jonathan was born in Manchester to the late Ralph and Elizabeth Martin Smith. During his life, he worked as a Brand Ambassador for Jack Daniels and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Jonathan was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Smith; two sisters, Julia Fay and Laura Kay Smith; and brother-in-law, Joey Perkins.

