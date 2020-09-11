Jonathan Paul Blackwell of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at his home at the age of 27.
Jonathan was born in Tullahoma to Paul and Lenore Jaggers Blackwell who survive. He loved soccer, obtained a Second Degree Black Belt in Karate at the age of 12, and worked as a Sorter for UPS. Jonny, as his friends called him, had an infectious smile that would light up a room. He had a heart of gold and would seek to help others. He always had a “big” hug for everyone he greeted-he knew no strangers. Jonny was the friend you could count on, the person that would make you smile, and he displayed a sincere concern for the welfare of others.
He is preceded in death by three of his grandparents, Paul F. Blackwell, and Wayne and Marcia Jaggers. In addition to his parents,
Jonny is survived by his sister, Meghan Blackwell; grandmother, Ann Blackwell; his beloved rescue dog, Buddy; aunts and uncles, Debrah and Terry Frizzell, Suzy and Kevin Walters, Curtis and Laurie Jaggers, and Dana and Sam Walker; and several cousins.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 11 in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Tim McGehee officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Jonathan's memory be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter- PO Box 807 Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 13, 2020