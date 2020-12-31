Jonathan Stines, 43, of Lexie Crossroads, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, as a result of an unexpected accident. Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 31 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Tim Patrick and Rev. David Taylor officiating. Interment followed at Shady Grove Cemetery with Daryl Doney, Oscar Elliott, Michael Stinnett, Clark Stinnett, George Dyer, Patrick Dye, Chris Mitchell, and Chris Stines serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 3, 2021