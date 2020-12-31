Jonathan Stines, 43, of Lexie Crossroads, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, as a result of an unexpected accident. Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 31 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Tim Patrick and Rev. David Taylor officiating. Interment followed at Shady Grove Cemetery with Daryl Doney, Oscar Elliott, Michael Stinnett, Clark Stinnett, George Dyer, Patrick Dye, Chris Mitchell, and Chris Stines serving as pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 3, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Jonathan Stines, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.