Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jonnie Christine Jones, age 81 of Manchester, were be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial was followed in Summitville Cemetery. The family receiveed friends from noon until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones passed from this life on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Legacy Health and Rehab in Manchester.
Jonnie was born in Coffee County on November 28, 1941, the daughter of the late John and Lottie Sain Jones. Jonnie was a constant example of love and a fierce prayer-warrior for her family. All those who knew her, knew her love and commitment to Jesus Christ. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, birdwatching, reading, shopping, baking, and most of all spending time with her family. She was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She lived a simple life and loved without measure.
In addition to her parents, Jonnie is also preceded in death by one brother, Verlon Jones; two sisters, Carolyn Cole and Catherine Fults. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheba (Donnie) Davison and Ronchie (Roger) Bailey; five grandchildren, Christina, Katrina, and Sheena Davison, Chad (Krystal) and Ashley Carter; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 25, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Jonnie Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.