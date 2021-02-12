Joseph Leonard Mackey, 58, of Estill Springs, died suddenly in a tragic plane crash on Feb. 7, 2021 on Keith Springs Mountain. Joe was born in Morristown, N.J., on June 13, 1962 to the late Joseph E. and Janice P. (DeBoer) Mackey. The family will have memorial services to celebrate Joe’s life in the late spring in Winchester as well as in Northeast Pa., and Morris County, N.J. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in his honor to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation for students to gain training in the building trades (www.mikeroweworks.org/donate).
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 14, 2021