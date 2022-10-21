Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Joseph Oden Barnett, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 60.
Mr. Barnett was born in Foley, Alabama to the late Joseph and Patricia Lowe Pierce. Joe was great at small engine repair as well as sewing machine repair. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, as well as brother and sister-in-law Tim and Cindy Barnett. Joe is survived by his beloved dog, Baby girl, sisters Debbie (Alan) Wilson of Robertsdale AL, and Donna (Roy) Richardson of Greenwood S.C., brother Lyston Pierce of Tullahoma TN, Nieces - Danielle Atnip, Amber Harris, Kori Davis, Meghan and Alyssa Richardson, Ella Katie Pierce. Nephews – Dakota Barnette, Toby Harris, Ryan and Zander Richardson, Sam and Charlie Pierce. Joe is also survived by several aunts and cousins. The family will have a private memorial for Joe.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 23, 2022
