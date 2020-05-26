Joseph Richard Parker Jr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 88.
Mr. Parker was born in Saint Petersburg, Fla., to the late Joseph Parker Sr. and Janie Williams Parker. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a graduate of the University of Florida where he earned his degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Mr. Parker went on to work at Arnold Engineering Development Center and retired as the Manager of Turbine Engine Projects at Sverdrup Technology, Inc. at AECD. He was also a member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Parker; one half-brother, Carl Koon; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Aubrey Hunter. Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Marlene Parker; one son, Rick Parker (Susan); and one daughter, Brenda Hunter (Dan); grandchildren, Joseph Parker (Elizabeth), Thomas Parker (Sarah), Sydney Hunter and Nicholas Hunter; one great-grandson, Samuel Parker; and one half-brother, Steve Koon.
Services were held Sunday at Kilgore Funeral Home with Revs. Don Dixon and Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Because of traveling restrictions, his grandson, Thomas Parker “T-Man” will be serving as an honorary pallbearer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Highland Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1195, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or the Special Olympics, 461 Craighead Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37204 with an emphasis on the Area 4 program.
Tullahoma News – May 27, 2020