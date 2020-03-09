Joseph Stanley Evans, 89, of Tullahoma, will be conducted on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Brother Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Mr. Evans passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Stanley was born on Oc. 16, 1930 in Franklin County to the late Jake and Annie Mae Simpson Evans. He was a United States Air Force Veteran where he served in the Korean War. Mr. Evans was retired from AEDC after working for 40 years as an electrician. He was a member and served as a deacon at Beech Hill Baptist Church, a member of the Marble Plains Masonic Lodge and the Shriners Temple in Nashville, TN. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family. Stanley was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rachel Tankersley Evans; sons, Mark Evans of Chattanooga, Philip Evans (Amy) of Tullahoma, daughter, Becky Evans Rogers (Carl) of Henagar, AL; grandchildren, Jackson Evans of Tullahoma, Dustin Rogers (Crystal) of Dutton, AL, Casey Rogers (Allison) of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Ruby Rogers, Nola Rogers, Carter Rogers and Amelia Rogers; sister-in-law, Doris Tankersley. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Evans Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Tullahoma News – March 11, 2020