Joseph Woodrow Morris of LaVergne passed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center at the age of 71.
Mr. Morris was born in Shelbyville to the late Woodrow and Glendon Woodard Morris. Joseph loved fishing, and animals. He is survived by his sister, Louise Warren and her husband, Robert; three nephews, Michael, Matthew, and Mark Warren; one great-nephew, Sai; and one great-niece, Iroha.
Visitation for Mr. Morris will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Jeremy Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Joseph’s memory be made to the Nashville Humane Association- 213 Osceola Ave. Nashville, TN 37209.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 31, 2021