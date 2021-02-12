A celebration of life for Joshua Steven Bingham, 31, of Hillsboro was held Friday, Feb. 12 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza with Shelby Moorman officiating. Josh passed unexpectedly from this life on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at his residence.
Josh was currently attending Hillsboro Church of Christ, where he was recently baptized. He loved the Tennessee Vols, cooking and fishing. Josh was a very personable person and will be missed by many.
Josh is survived by his parents, Daniel and Becky Thompson; birth parents, Jon Jones and Stephanie Bingham; wife; Kayla Bingham; son, Stephen Daniel Bingham; brother, Brandon Johnson; sisters, Betsy Phillips and Kaylee Stevens; grandmother, Jennifer Wilkerson; his church family and close friends, Adam Braseel (Racquel) and Christina Braseel.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 14, 2021