Joyce A. Crockett departed this life at Ascension St. Thomas, Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Feb. 23, 2021. She was the eldest of four children born to the late James A. Cunningham and Edna Virginia Farris Cunningham. Visitation with the family will be held noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. The family requests that all attendees wear a masks and practice social distancing.
Tullahoma News - Feb. 28, 2021