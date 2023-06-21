Joyce Ann Knight of Tullahoma passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at her home, surrounded by family at the age of 78.

Mrs. Knight was born in Manchester to the late Dave and Pauline Lynch Harris. During her life, Mrs. Knight worked as a seamstress for the Pajama Corporation of America. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Arthur Knight; son, Mark Petty; one brother, Bobby Harris; and one sister, Glenda Baker. Mrs. Knight is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kava Petty; stepson, Charles Hansen; grandchildren, Phillip Petty, Christopher Petty, Brylee Petty, Blythe Bashaw (Aaron), Adam Petty USMC, Johnathan Hansen, and Lohona Hansen; brother, James Harris (Kathy); brother-in-law, Sonny Baker; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Vanessa Bashaw, and Jackie Hansen.

