Joyce Ann Toler of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center at the age of 79. Private family services were held Thursday, Jan. 28.
A native of Lee County, Va., Joyce was the daughter of the late Claude and Mossie Maddle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Don Toler; four sisters and three brothers. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and an avid reader. Mrs. Toler retired from the office of the Christian Church of Indianapolis, Indiana. She also served as the board member for the Black Star Alumni Association of Alva, Kentucky.
Mrs. Toler is survived by a brother Charles E. Maddle (Nellie), niece Karla Maddle Smith (Jonathan), nephew Martin E. Maddle (Tommie Maddle), sister-in-law, Louise Maddle and niece Wanda Maddle, both of Rock Island, nephew, Gray Maddle (Susan) Mentor, Ohio, great-nieces, Destiny Maddle and Kaylee Smith, great-nephews, Charlie T. Maddle and Dayton Maddle, all of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in her honor to the Grace Baptist Church sign fund.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 31, 2021