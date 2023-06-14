Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Joyce Keough Chaput, 67, of Tullahoma departed this life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Berwyn, Illinois on March 8, 1956 to the late Josie Medema Keough and William Henry Keough. She was employed for forty years as a postal clerk and retired from the post office in Manchester, Tenn. She loved going to the beach and especially going to Tybee Island in Georgia and hunting for crystals in Arkansas. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending one entire day with one grandchild at a time. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and all who knew her. She will be remembered as a mother and grandmother that dearly loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Chaput, Jr., and son, Joseph Chaput, brothers; Kenny and Bill Keough and special daughter, Cindy Broome Yancey.
She is survived by her children; Cindy Womack of Tullahoma, Lawrence Ariel and wife, Penny of Winchester, Donald Chaput of Tullahoma, Michael Chaput and wife, Renee, William Chaput and wife, Stacy all of Elora, sisters, Judy Hambrick and husband George of Belvidere and Carol Ann Keough of Chicago, Ill., eight grandchildren; Ariel (Jacob Clawson) Womack, Amber (Cory)White, April (Nick) Shepherd, Jared (Christy) Ariel, Hannah (Austin) Miller, Emily Chaput, Nicole (Ben) Gaines, Michelle (Avery) Miller, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and her “Partner in crime”, Ms. Betty Merrell.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening June 15 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, June 16 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Totchie McLain, officiating. Interment will follow in the Estill Springs Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Don.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 14, 2023
