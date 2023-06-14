JOYCE, CHAPUT3.jpg

Joyce Keough Chaput, 67, of Tullahoma departed this life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. 

She was born in Berwyn, Illinois on March 8, 1956 to the late Josie Medema Keough and William Henry Keough.  She was employed for forty years as a postal clerk and retired from the post office in Manchester, Tenn.  She loved going to the beach and especially going to Tybee Island in Georgia and hunting for crystals in Arkansas.  She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending one entire day with one grandchild at a time.  She will be greatly missed by her loving family and all who knew her.  She will be remembered as a mother and grandmother that dearly loved her family. 

